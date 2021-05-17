Crime Watch 8

Tip leads to Boone County man’s arrest for child exploitation

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A Boone County man is in custody after a tip led to his arrest for child exploitation.

According to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received information that someone in the 9300 block of Irishmans Run Lane in Zionsville was using social media to obtain child pornography.

Following the information, a search warrant was obtained and then carried out at the address.

“The Boone County Sheriff’s Office pursues this type of criminal activity to its fullest extent. With our recent investigator assigned to the ICAC joint task force, we will continue by getting more aggressive in pursuing these types of cases. Protecting our most vulnerable victims, our children, will always be our top priority,” said Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen.

At the conclusion of the search, Steven Kasyjanski was arrested and transported to the Boone County Jail. He faces a preliminary charge for child exploitation: possession of child pornography.