Inmate dies at Tippecanoe County Community Corrections facility

The Tippecanoe County Community Corrections facility is shown in September 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An inmate died Thursday after found unresponsive at the Tippecanoe County Community Corrections facility, Indiana State Police say.

The person’s name, gender and age were not shared in a news release issued from state police late Friday afternoon, although the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office was expected to later publicly share that information.

Investigators learned that the facility’s staff just before 9:30 p.m. Thursday were notified of a medical emergency in one of the rooms. A inmate was found unresponsive and given medical aid before dying later at a hospital.

Investigators have found no evidence of foul play.