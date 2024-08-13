Town’s former clerk-treasurer charged with official misconduct

Oolitic, Indiana, Town Hall is shown on Main Street in June 2023. (Provided Photo/Google Street View)

BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A town’s former clerk-treasurer faces charges for official misconduct, Indiana State Police say.

Jessica Staggs, 37, turned herself in Monday.

An investigation found nearly a hundred utility payments were not fully deposited into the town account, and more than 150 checks did not reflect recorded payment accounts.

They say the total money discrepancy is nearly $80,000.

Staggs served as clerk-treasurer of the town of Oolitic from 2014 to 2020. The Lawrence County town has more than 1,140 residents. It’s about an 80-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Online court records on Monday night did not show a case for Staggs.