Town’s former clerk-treasurer charged with official misconduct
BEDFORD, Ind. (WISH) — A town’s former clerk-treasurer faces charges for official misconduct, Indiana State Police say.
Jessica Staggs, 37, turned herself in Monday.
An investigation found nearly a hundred utility payments were not fully deposited into the town account, and more than 150 checks did not reflect recorded payment accounts.
They say the total money discrepancy is nearly $80,000.
Staggs served as clerk-treasurer of the town of Oolitic from 2014 to 2020. The Lawrence County town has more than 1,140 residents. It’s about an 80-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.
Online court records on Monday night did not show a case for Staggs.
