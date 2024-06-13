Search
Traffic stop in Henry County leads to arrest, seizure of 3.5 pounds of cocaine on I-70

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A traffic stop in Henry County led to the arrest of a Missouri man after officers found 3.5 pounds of cocaine on Interstate 70, state police say.

On Wednesday, a trooper from the Indiana State Police Pendleton District was patrolling I-70 near the Knightstown exit when he stopped 34-year-old Jonathan Diggins for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the trooper suspected criminal activity and used his police dog, Yana, to perform an open-air sniff around the vehicle. Yana alerted the trooper to the presence of narcotics which led to a vehicle search.

Troopers located 3.5 pounds of suspected cocaine and a Glock .40 caliber handgun, according to a release.

Diggins was arrested and taken to the Henry County Jail on preliminary charges of dealing in cocaine, a level 2 felony, and possession of Cocaine, a level 3 felony.

