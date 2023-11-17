Traffic stop leads to arrest of a felon in possession of a firearm

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A Richmond woman was arrested during a traffic stop in Wayne County Thursday for unlawful possession of a firearm.

At 2:32 a.m. Thursday, Indiana State Police trooper Clayton Fox was patrolling near S. H Street and S. 7th Street in Richmond when he stopped a Chevrolet Trailblazer for an equipment violation. Trooper Fox spoke to the driver and identified her as Christina Parks, 37, of Richmond, Indiana. During the traffic stop, The trooper noticed indicators of criminal activity and requested the assistance of other officers. A short time later, Richmond Police Sergeant Brouse and his K-9 partner, Uzi, arrived to assist Trooper Fox. K-9 Uzi performed an open-air sniff of the car, and gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics. Officers searched Parks and discovered she had methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia. A further search of the vehicle discovered that Parks was also in possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Christina Parks was arrested and preliminarily charged with: