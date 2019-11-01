Traffic stop leads to criminal investigation after Indy man found with drugs, guns

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indianapolis man is now facing drug and gun charges after he was pulled over Thursday for failing to dim his headlights and driving with an expired license plate.

Indiana State Police say Darian McKnight, 24, failed to dim his bright headlights while driving near 42nd Street and Mitthoeffer Road just after 11 p.m. Thursday.

An ISP trooper caught up with McKnight and also noticed he was driving with an expired license plate. The trooper pulled him over and the traffic stop turned into a criminal investigation.

Authorities say a K-9 detected narcotics inside McKnight’s car and a search of the vehicle was conducted.

Police found two firearms, a rifle, about 94 grams of marijuana, pills and drug paraphernalia in the car.

McKnight is now facing preliminary charges of possession of a firearm without a permit, possession of narcotic with enhancement, dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and neglect of a dependent.

A female juvenile who was inside the car with McKnight was turned over to her family.

McKnight was taken to the Marion County Jail.