Traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected indoor marijuana growing operation

CAMDEN, Ind. (WLFI/WISH) – A Camden man is under arrest after a traffic stop led to evidence of an indoor marijuana growing operation.

(Provided Photo/Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Carroll County 911 received a call just before 7:30 Tuesday morning of an alleged impaired driver who was driving erratically on County Road 775 North near County Road 300 East.

Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies stopped the truck and identified the driver as 24-year-old Brandon Rehmel.

According to Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, deputies received information that a domestic altercation may have occurred earlier at Rehmel’s home.

Following up to be certain no other parties were involved in the domestic disturbance, deputies reported finding several items related to drug violations while checking inside the home.

A search warrant was obtained, which led to the discovery of evidence of an indoor marijuana growing operation, several pounds of alleged Spice and other drug paraphernalia. Indiana State Police Drug Task Force investigators were called to help collect evidence from the scene.

(Provided Photo/Carroll County Sheriff’s Office)

Rehmel was taken into custody for the initial OWI violation and transported to the Carroll County Jail.

In addition to operating while intoxicated, Rehmel now also faces preliminary charges of possession of marijuana, possession of narcotics, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Rehmel’s bond was set at $5,000 cash.