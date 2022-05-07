Crime Watch 8

Traffic stop turns into man arrested for marijuana, firearms, and over $40k in cash

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A Chicago man has been arrested during a traffic stop for following too closely and speeding on Interstate 65 northbound, police say.

According to the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department, Williams was driving 80mph in a 55mph zone.

Police detected an odor of marijuana from the vehicle. Police then conducted a probable cause vehicle search.

Sheldon Williams, 25 has been arrested for possession of an automatic weapon, possession and dealing of marijuana, and possession of firearms without a license, according to WMPD.

According to a police report, WMPD officers located two Glock semiautomatic handguns, 30 ounces of marijuana, plastic baggies, measuring scales, four cellular phones, and $41,840 in cash.

Williams was transported to the Boone County Jail, Friday where he is being held.