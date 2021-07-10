Crime Watch 8

Trailer valued at more than $50,000 stolen from Montgomery Tent & Awning

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after a trailer carrying approximately $50,000 worth of tents and supplies was stolen from Montgomery Tent & Awning Company Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m., according to the police report. Montgomery Tent & Awning is located at 5054 E. 10th St. on the east side. It has been in business since 1923.

The police report places the value of the trailer at $2,000 and the value of the supplies on it at $50,000.

Provided Video/Carlee Montgomery

IMPD said just after 1 p.m. Saturday there were no updates to the investigation regarding a possible suspect or motive.