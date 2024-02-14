Trial begins for man accused of shooting Indianapolis police officer in 2022

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of shooting a police officer is representing himself in an Indianapolis courtroom.

The trial of Mylik Hill got underway Tuesday afternoon. Hill is accused of shooting officer Thomas Mangan in his throat in February 2022. Hill faces attempted murder charges.

Police stopped Hill in a red car after a suspected hit-and-run crash. They say Hill took off running and shot Mangan. They say, after the shooting, Hill jumped a fence and fell.

The prosecutor on Tuesday showed a surveillance picture of Hill climbing the fence with a gun in his hand. She said that gun matched the shell casings from the shooting.

Hill tried to object to the pictures but was overruled.

He then gave his opening statement. “The prosecution has left out a lot of key things she did not say to you all because its her job to try to make me look as bad as she can. The evidence will show that it’s an inconsistency and insufficiency of almost every piece of evidence that they will show you.”

The lead prosecutor, Amy Jacobson, said, “You will also hear Mr. Hill’s DNA was found on that gun, his blood was found on that gun, but also that Officer Tommy Mangan’s DNA is found on the front side of the muzzle of that gun.”

