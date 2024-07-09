Troopers find 5-year-old boy safe; he’d been missing nearly 2 years

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old boy was found safe Tuesday afternoon after missing for nearly two years, Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner says.

Buckner says two Indiana State Police troopers on Tuesday afternoon found the boy, his mother and her boyfriend, all sought in an Indiana Silver Alert issued in August 2022 at a rural Monroe County home.

The troopers found 5-year-old Steven Bryan; his biological mother, Deborah Bryan; and her boyfriend Caleb Blevins in a home in the 8300 block of North Fox Hollow Road in northern Monroe County. That’s near the rural community of Wayport, which is about halfway between Bloomington and Martinsville. The home also sits just southwest of the Morgan-Monroe State Forest.

Deborah Bryan was 29, and Blevins was 30 when the Silver Alert was issued in August 2022.

Steven Bryan was last seen June 15, 2022, at a home on Elderberry Court in Mooresville. That’s where his biological father was supposed to visit the boy.

Investigators had always believed Steven was with his biological mother and her boyfriend.

About three months ago, two state troopers were assigned to the case, Buckner said. About 1 p.m. today, the troopers received evidence that the boy, his mother and her boyfriend were in the rural Monroe County home. The troopers got a search warrant, and then secured all three at the home.

Misdemeanor charges of interference with custody were filed against Deborah Bryan in December 2022 in Morgan Superior Court 2. A warrant has been pending for her arrest.