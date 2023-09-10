Police: Truck stop employee arrested after stabbing, killing coworker in Hendricks County

CLAYTON, Ind. (WISH) — A 20-year-old Hendricks County truck stop employee was arrested Saturday after police say he fatally stabbed a coworker during a fight.

The coworker who died was identified as Darin Simpson, 33, of Martinsville.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says that around 5:58 p.m. Saturday, deputies were dispatched to the TA Truck Stop in the 10300 block of S.R. 39 South, near Interstate 70, on a report of a stabbing.

Officers learned that a physical fight happened between Simpson and another employee, Sebastian Jones, 20, of Monrovia. During the altercation, Jones allegedly produced a knife and stabbed Simpson.

Simpson was taken to an Indianapolis hospital, where he later died.

Jones was taken into custody without incident at the truck stop. He is facing a preliminary charge of murder.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office Detectives at 317-745-9354.