Twin brothers from Indianapolis indicted on federal charges in theft from Speedway gun store

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Twin brothers from Indianapolis were indicted Tuesday by a federal grand jury and accused in the January theft of 10 firearms from a gun store in Speedway.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Tayveon and Jayveon Majors, both 18, drove a stolen vehicle into 500 Guns in Speedway on Jan. 21 and stole 10 firearms.

A criminal complaint explains that Jayveon drove Tayveon to an Indianapolis dealership and stole a vehicle. Then, Tayveon used the stolen vehicle to separately drive into the 500 Guns building. The gun store’s surveillance camera shows Tayveon carrying firearms out the store. After the theft, Jayveon then drove his brother and the guns back to their residence.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Crime Gun Intelligence Center investigated this case with the help of a tip from the public. Following this tip, a search warrant was obtained, and the two suspects were located and some of the stolen firearms were recovered, according to the release.

Acting United States Attorney John E. Childress says, “With cooperation from the public, and the excellent work by the investigators at the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, several stolen firearms and the thieves who stole them were quickly taken off the streets of Indianapolis. …This case is a great example of citizens working together with law enforcement to make the community a safer place to live.”

IMPD Chief Randal Taylor said, “This is another example of cooperation from members of our community to help solve crime. I appreciate the work of IMPD detectives, our federal partners and Acting US Attorney John E. Childress for their work in arresting these suspects and charging them in federal court.”

The two men could face up to 10 years of imprisonment if convicted, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney William L. McCoskey.