2 arrested after vehicle pursuit spans 3 counties

Otha Bryant (L) and Rachel Fagan (R). (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Jacey Crawford
SEYMOUR, Ind. (WISH) — Two Jackson County residents were arrested Monday afternoon following a vehicle pursuit that spanned three counties.

Around 3 p.m., an Indiana State Police trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a white Nissan car on Interstate 65 northbound near mile marker (MM) 53 — that’s near Seymour.

The driver of the vehicle, Otha Bryant, 38, of Freetown, fled from the trooper at a high rate of speed, police said.

The vehicle exited I-65 at MM 55 onto State Road 11, traveling northbound into Bartholomew County.

Bryant then traveled eastbound, crossing U.S. 31 and entering Jennings County.

The car proceeded to travel numerous county roads and crossed U.S. 31 two more times, police said.

Eventually, the vehicle became disabled and came to a stop on County Road 1000 West in northwest Jennings County.

Bryant and passenger Rachel Fagan, 28, of Freetown, were taken into custody.

Police said they located methamphetamine during a search of the vehicle.

Bryant faces the following charges:

  • Resisting law enforcement with a vehicle
  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Criminal recklessness with a vehicle
  • Driving while suspended

Fagan is preliminarily charged with resisting law enforcement and possession of methamphetamine.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

