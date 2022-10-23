Crime Watch 8

Two arrested, charged on numerous counts in Ripley County during traffic stop on I-74 with 4 children in vehicle

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two people were arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 74 leading to a numerous charges and four dependents taken into custody of the Indiana Child Protective Services as a result of the investigation, according to Indiana State Police.

The investigation began shortly before 1 p.m. when a trooper stopped a while GMC Acadia for a traffic violation on I-74 eastbound near the 151 mile marker just east of Batesville.

Batesville is about an hour southeast of Indianapolis.

While speaking to the occupants of the vehicle the trooper observed signs of criminal activity including the odor or marijuana coming from the vehicle, police said.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers found about 20 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, multiple controlled substances and legend drugs (pills), marijuana, two firearms, and about $3,700 dollars in cash.

The driver of the vehicle, Dashawn Powell Jr., 28, from South Bend and Kenya Hamilton, 27, from Indianapolis were arrested on numerous felony and misdemeanor charges related to the dealing and possession of methamphetamine, controlled substances, legend drugs, and marijuana, police said.

Powell was also arrested on a charge of possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.

Additionally, Powell and Hamilton were both arrested on charges of neglect of a dependent. Four young children in the vehicle were taken into the custody of the Indiana Child Protection Services.