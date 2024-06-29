Two convicted of 2022 murder of Indianapolis funeral director

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday announced that two men were convicted for the 2022 fatal shooting of an Indianapolis funeral director, according to a news release by the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday that Jashon Wallace-Carswell and Stacey Fuller have been convicted of multiple charges for their roles in the shooting death of James Dixon III after a four-day trial.

Jashon Wallace-Carswell was found guilty of two counts of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 Felony).

Stacey Fuller was found guilty of two counts of murder, robbery resulting in serious bodily injury (Level 2 Felony), two counts of armed robbery (Level 3 Felony), and criminal recklessness (Level 5 Felony).

“Reverend Dixon was a beloved member of our community, who was known for putting others first and helping our neighbors say goodbye to loved ones,” stated Prosecutor Mears. “Tragically, the senseless actions of the defendants led to his family and friends toiling with the same pain the Reverend was known for easing. We are grateful to have secured justice on behalf of Reverend Dixon and his family and our thoughts remain with them during this difficult time.”

On August 4, 2022, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to a carjacking that occurred at a residence in the 5000 block of Gateway Drive. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who stated she was sitting in her vehicle when two males approached and forced her out of the vehicle at gunpoint. The males were later identified as Wallace-Carswell and Fuller.

On August 5, IMPD officers placed a tracker on the vehicle and, in coordination with IMPD SWAT team, they began to track the vehicle.

On August 6, an FBI agent observed the vehicle traveling north on Lafayette Road and eventually stopping at a business located on Belleview Place. The FBI agent then witnessed Wallace-Carswell and Fuller approach Dixon and begin arguing with him. While the agent attempted to get out of his vehicle and intervene, he heard multiple gunshots and Dixon fell to the ground.

Both Wallace-Carswell and Fuller fled the scene in the stolen vehicle and were pursued by law enforcement. Wallace-Carswell was quickly taken into custody. Fuller then fled on foot and fired a shot at an IMPD SWAT vehicle before he was taken into custody.