Two facing drug charges after driving from Ohio to sell narcotics in Columbus, Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Two people from Ohio were arrested after investigators learned they were traveling across state lines to deal narcotics in Shelby County.

A narcotics investigation out of Bartholomew County began after officers received a tip that Denzel Parish, 30, of Dayton, Ohio, was driving back and forth from Ohio to Columbus, Indiana, to sell drugs.

Officers say that Parish has a criminal background involving firearms, violence, and drugs.

On Sept. 8, in a joint effort by Bartholomew County investigators, Shelby County police, sheriff’s deputies, Drug Task Force, and Edinburgh police, Parish was located and arrested in Shelby County.

Officers also arrested Justice Dungey, 20, from Dayton, for helping Parish sell narcotics.

After the arrest, investigators found multiple bags of suspected fentanyl, cocaine, and Xanax that were packaged for sale.

Parish and Dungey are facing felony charges for dealing narcotics and dealing cocaine. If found guilty, the two also face a 10 – 30 year prison sentence.

Parish and Dungey were being held at the Shelby County jail, but were released after paying a cash bond.