Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Two IMPD Officers indicted by Marion County Grand Jury

Photo of IMPD badge. (WISH Photo)
by: Hunter Godby-Schwab
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County Grand Jury has indicted two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers for their alleged roles in a New Year’s Eve shooting of a man.

Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory have been indicted on two counts of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, criminal recklessness, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

This dates back to a shooting of a man outside his grandmother’s home on New Years Eve.

“We are thankful to the Maclin family for their patience and grace during this immensely difficult time,” Prosecutor Mears stated.

This is a breaking story, News8 will have more information as it becomes available.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Trump heads to California GOP...
National News /
Las Vegas police arrest man...
National News /
Morgan Wallen extends world tour,...
Entertainment /
Aerosmith postpones farewell tour for...
Local News /
Discover the spookiest, family-friendly Halloween...
Local News /
Utah, Arizona, and Colorado will...
National News /
Trump fraud trial in NY...
News /
Bottleworks Market After Dark taking...
News /