Two IMPD Officers indicted by Marion County Grand Jury

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Marion County Grand Jury has indicted two Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers for their alleged roles in a New Year’s Eve shooting of a man.

Carl Chandler and Alexander Gregory have been indicted on two counts of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, battery resulting in serious bodily injury, criminal recklessness, criminal recklessness, and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.

This dates back to a shooting of a man outside his grandmother’s home on New Years Eve.

“We are thankful to the Maclin family for their patience and grace during this immensely difficult time,” Prosecutor Mears stated.

This is a breaking story, News8 will have more information as it becomes available.