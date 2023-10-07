Two men arrested after firing shots along Westfield Boulevard in Carmel

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested after firing shots from a moving vehicle along Westfield Boulevard in Carmel early Friday morning, Carmel police say.

At 1:37 a.m. Friday, officers with the Carmel Police Department responded to a report of several shots being fired along Westfield Boulevard in the area of 116th Street. Police responded to the area as several calls came in from residents along Westfield Boulevard to 96th Street. After arriving to the location, officers found several bullet casings along Westfield Boulevard.

As officers responded to the scene, more shots could be heard south of 96th Street. According to investigators, shots were being fired from a moving vehicle traveling southbound on Westfield Boulevard.

After an investigation operation, including multiple search warrants and traffic stops, police collected two guns that appeared to match the evidence found at the scene. Officers arrested and transported Nathaniel Howell, 22, and Dustin Barger, 21, to the Hamilton County Jail. Both men were charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.