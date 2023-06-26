Two men arrested for string of robberies in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two men were arrested on Thursday for their involvement in a series of armed robberies and home invasions across the east and northeast sides of Indianapolis.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Robbery detectives and other law enforcement agencies arrested 20-year-old Antonio Haynes and 25-year-old Amari Evans for their alleged roles in three home invasion robberies and three street robberies.

According to police reports, the first incident was reported on May 30 near 44 S. Catherwood Avenue. A victim told officers the two men reportedly stole an automatic pistol during the street robbery. Just a few hours after the first incident, a second street armed robbery occurred in the 7200 block of East 34th Street. Two victims say the pair stole a cellphone/tablet, $700 from inside a wallet, and a handbag.

On June 7, four victims reported a home invasion robbery in the 4600 block of North Bolten Avenue. The victims told police the pair stole $1,600, an iPhone, and a Coke bottle-shaped piggy bank full of change.

Five days later, an armed street robbery was reported in the 6200 block of East 24th Street. Victims told police Hayes and Evans stole truck keys, a jacket, and cash. On the following day, a home invasion was reported in the 6200 block of East 24th Street, where the pair reportedly stole house keys, and Nike shoes, and damaged the kitchen window.

On June 13, robbery detectives began investigating a series of armed robberies happening on the east side of Indianapolis. Detectives identified the suspect’s vehicle as a blue Jeep Liberty.

The following day, an armed robbery at a home was reported in the 3900 block of North Winewood Avenue. Victims told police the pair stole two cellphones, $20 in cash, two handbags, and two identification cards.

On Thursday, robbery detectives, the FBI Violent Crime Task Force, and IMPD Special Weapons and Tactics Team located the Jeep in the 5000 block of West 36th Terrace. During that time, officers were notified of a report of a delayed attempted robbery that had taken place in the 4300 block of Ruskin Place West, a nearby neighborhood.

Haynes and Evans were located and ran on foot from the vicinity of the robbery. After a brief pursuit, both suspects were apprehended, police said.

A handgun was recovered at the scene.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will review the case and make the final charging decision.