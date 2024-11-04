Two men arrested in Lasalle Street homicide investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been taken into custody for their roles in a fatal shooting that happened Friday on Indianapolis’ east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 7 a.m. Friday to the 3600 block of North Dearborn Street to investigate shots fired.

They found evidence of shots being fired, but couldn’t find a victim. They later located two men shot just a few blocks away in the 3500 block of North Lasalle Street.

The men were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police say one man was not shot and only had a laceration, but unfortunately, the other victim was pronounced shortly after arriving at the hospital.

IMPD identified the man on Monday as 25-year-old Jasper Dugan.

Officers continued their investigation and identified two suspects, Jesse Williams, 27, and Royeon Spells, 22. Both men were later arrested.

Police say the Marion Count Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at David.Miller2@indy.gov.