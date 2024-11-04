Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Two men arrested in Lasalle Street homicide investigation

An image of handcuffs. Indianapolis police announced that have arrested two men for their roles in an east side homicide that happened on Nov. 1, 2024. (WISH Image)
An image of handcuffs. Indianapolis police announced that have arrested two men for their roles in an east side homicide that happened on Nov. 1, 2024. (WISH Image)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been taken into custody for their roles in a fatal shooting that happened Friday on Indianapolis’ east side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched around 7 a.m. Friday to the 3600 block of North Dearborn Street to investigate shots fired.

They found evidence of shots being fired, but couldn’t find a victim. They later located two men shot just a few blocks away in the 3500 block of North Lasalle Street.

The men were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. Police say one man was not shot and only had a laceration, but unfortunately, the other victim was pronounced shortly after arriving at the hospital.

IMPD identified the man on Monday as 25-year-old Jasper Dugan.

Officers continued their investigation and identified two suspects, Jesse Williams, 27, and Royeon Spells, 22. Both men were later arrested.

Police say the Marion Count Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decisions.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. David Miller at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at David.Miller2@indy.gov.

Crime Resources

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘I grew up a Vikings...
Indianapolis Colts /
New tropical storm likely to...
Weather Stories /
NCAA kicks off Readers Become...
Education /
Monday marks final day of...
Indiana News /
Eastside homeless residents packing up...
Local News /
Firefighters quickly contain garage fire...
Local News /
How to see your wait...
Local News /
Reducing sugar intake in childhood...
Health Spotlight /