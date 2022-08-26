Crime Watch 8

Two men charged for drive-by shooting that killed Kokomo man

KOKOMO Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested and charged in Howard County for a July drive-by shooting that killed a man who was shot in the head.

Just after midnight on July 16, Kokomo police responded to a call about a drive by shooting on 1506 North Delphos Street. That is about a mile west from the Kokomo Event and Conference Center.

Officers arrived and found 25-year-old Jalen Dowling with a gunshot wound to the head. Dowling later died in an Indianapolis hospital.

During the investigation, police identified two suspects: 27-year-old Devonte Barlow and 21-year-old Dylan Miller. They were arrested on Aug. 24 for Dowling’s murder.

Miller is charged with multiple felonies including murder, obstruction of justice, and straw purchase of a handgun.

Barlow faces multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, aiding, Inducing, or causing murder, and the use of false Information to obtain a firearm.

Barlow and Miller have an initial court hearing on Sept. 1.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Kokomo Police Department hotline at 765-456-7017.