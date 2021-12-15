Crime Watch 8

Two men found dead in east side neighborhood, IMPD investigating

IMPD is investigating a death in an east side neighborhood on Dec. 15, 2021. (WISH Photo)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Homicide detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating after two men were found dead in an east side neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say officers were called to the 2300 block of Adams Street just before 6:30 p.m. on a welfare check. That is near the intersection of East 25th Street and North Sherman Drive.

Police say the victims had suffered trauma injuries and were dead when officers entered the home.

There are not currently any suspects.

No additional information about the victims was provided.

