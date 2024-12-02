28°
Two people are dead from 38th Street shooting

A strip of yellow crime scene tape with police lights in the background. (WISH Photo)
by: Parker Carlson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department say that two people are dead from a shooting on 38th St.

IMPD responded to the shooting at a home by 38th Street and Cornelius Avenue around 12 p.m. Dec. 2. Officers found two victims inside the residence injured from the shooting.

Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD is still investigating.

