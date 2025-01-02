37°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
37° Indianapolis

2 people injured in interstate shooting

Two people injured in interstate shooting

by: Hanna Mordoh
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police say two people were shot early Thursday morning on I-70 on the city’s east side, leaving one in critical condition and the other stable at the hospital.

Investigators say the shooting happened on I-70 near Emerson Avenue.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the two people showed up to Community East Hospital with gunshot wounds at around 1:45 a.m. on Thursday. Police said the duo told officers they were shot while driving on the interstate.

Investigators said as of Thursday morning they had no information on a possible suspect or what may have led to the gunfire.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

16 arrested, 12 guns confiscated...
I-Team 8 /
IU Health Nutrition Hub makes...
Focus on Food Stories /
Interstate shootings help drive increased...
I-Team 8 /
Lawmaker proposes banning transgender women...
Political News /
Speedway begins issuing permits for...
Political News /
Out & About with Barney:...
All Indiana /
Indy families invited to host...
Multicultural News /
Emagine Entertainment hosting specialty screenings...
Entertainment /