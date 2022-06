Crime Watch 8

Two people shot, one in critical condition on east side

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated red and blue lights. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of two people shot on the 4400 block of Washington St.

When officers arrived on scene, two people with gunshot wounds were located. One was in critical condition.

News 8 has a crew on its way. This story will be updated as more information is gathered.