Crime Watch 8

Two women steal from Edinburgh Ralph Lauren store, lead police on chase

Two Tennessee women were arrested after stealing from a Ralph Lauren store and fleeing from police on June 9, 2021. (Provided Photo/ISP)

TAYLORSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Two Tennessee women are in custody after stealing from the Ralph Lauren store at Indiana Premium Outlets in Taylorsville and then fleeing from police, Indiana State Police said Wednesday.

ISP says the incident began around 4:00 p.m. when a dispatch was issued for the Kia Optima involved in a theft from the Ralph Lauren store traveling southbound on Interstate 65. When officers tried to stop the Optima, 22-year-old Tatyana Burgess, of Antioch, Tennessee, accelerated and drove away.

The pursuit ended eight miles later when Burgess braked unexpectedly after hitting a tire deflation device and a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department deputy collided with the Optima. Burgess and the passenger in her car, Jernitha Bell, 20, of Nashville, Tennessee, were taken into custody. Both were evaluated at Schneck Medical Center, released from the hospital and then transported to the Jackson County Jail, according to ISP.

Items believed to be stolen from the Ralph Lauren store as well as other stores were found in the Optima.

Burgess is charged with resisting law enforcement in a vehicle, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and reckless driving. Bell is charged with possession of stolen property. They could face additional charges in Bartholomew County, ISP says.

Police believe this theft could be related to three arrests of women from Louisville made on May 26 for stealing thousands of dollars worth of clothing from the same store.