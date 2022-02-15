Crime Watch 8

U.S. Marshals arrest man for July south side homicide

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was sent to assist medics just before 3 a.m. July 26, 2021, in the 8000 block of McFarland Court in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man wanted for a July homicide on the city’s south side has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

Just after 3 a.m. on July 26, 2021, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were called to a shooting in the 8000 block of McFarland Court. That’s just off of East Stop 11 Road.

When officers and medics arrived, they found 43-year-old Sean Nailor, who had been shot.

Nailor was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

IMPD Homicide Detectives identified a suspect and the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit worked with the U.S. Marshals to locate him.

The suspect, whose name has not been shared by police, was later located in Union City, Tenn., where he surrendered and was arrested.