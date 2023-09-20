U.S. marshals round up 4,445 wanted for violent crimes in Indianapolis, 19 other cities

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Marshals Service arrested 4,445 fugitives wanted for violent crimes in 20 U.S. cities including Indianapolis in its initiative dubbed Operation North Star 3.

According to a press release, this resulted in the clearance of 2,818 warrants. These warrants listed violent crimes such as homicide, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, and firearms violations.

Officials did not say how many were arrested in Indianapolis.

The three-month effort allowed investigators to seize up to 555 firearms, more than $1 million in cash, and 188 pounds of narcotics.

“The significant results of this operation send a clear message that the Justice Department and our partners across the country will stop at nothing to find and bring to justice those responsible for violent crime,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland in a release.

This marks the third Operation North Star action since July 2022. In total, U.S. marshals arrested more than 6,700 fugitives, with 900 charged with homicide; they have also removed more than 900 weapons associated with violent crime.