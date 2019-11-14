Uber driver arrested for OWI, meth possession in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — An Uber driver in Johnson County is accused of being under the influence while working.

56-year-old Mark Atchison of Greenwood faces charges in the case.

According to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Atchison was pulled over by a New Whiteland officer for speeding on U.S. 31 in New Whiteland on Nov. 10.

The officer said he could smell burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, which had an Uber rider on the inside.

Atchison was arrested following a field sobriety test and a blood draw.

Court documents state he admitted to smoking meth and marijuana about 90 minutes before being pulled over.

“The purpose of ride sharing is to avoid this exact scenario. I take a dim view of when someone is being responsible and doing the right thing and then endangered by someone else’s actions,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Joe Villanueva.

He faces charges of operating while intoxicated/endangering, public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.