Marion police arrest 4 for illegal activity at 3 massage parlors

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were arrested Wednesday after an undercover operation at three Marion massage parlors, the city police department said Thursday.

Detectives went to the massage parlors, where workers solicited “at all locations for further sexual acts pending payment,” a news release said. “Detectives believe the businesses were conducting regular business and then at the end offered sexual favors for cash. The business was making money conducting illegal activity.”

Marion Police Department, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Marion’s Joint Effort Against Narcotics drug task force, and Indiana State Police investigated the businesses.

The release identified the arrested people as Shan Yang 47, of Jonesboro; Zeng Ruiying 61, Marion; Lijuan Kong 54, Marion; and Rong Huang 50, Marion. Online records did not show court cases filed for the four people, or jail booking information. The release says the four were arrested for prostitution.

The businesses targeted in the police investigation were Dream Spa, 1900 W. Kem Road, which is east of North Miller Avenue; Flower Massage, 3403 S. Western Ave./State Road 15; and Tranquility Massage, 203 E. 33rd St., which is east of South Washington St.