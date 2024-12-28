57°
Union City man arrested on felony battery warrant; firearms and drugs found

Adam Fisher. (Provided Photo/Randolph County Jail)
by: Jay Adkins
UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A Union City man was arrested Friday on a felony battery warrant, the Union City Police Department said in a news release.

On Friday, the Union City Police Department Special Entry Tactical Team (SETT), in coordination with the Randolph County Emergency Response Team (ERT) and multiple law enforcement agencies, executed a high-risk warrant in Spartanburg, Indiana, leading to the arrest of Adam Fisher, 26, of Union City, Indiana.

Fisher was wanted on a felony battery warrant and was taken into custody without incident.

The operation was carried out in the 6600 block of East 1st Street in Spartanburg. After the arrest, officers found illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia. Officer executed a search warrant on the residence, where they seized over 30 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition. Investigators believe the firearms may have been stolen during a burglary in Darke County, Ohio.

