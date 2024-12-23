Union City man fires at officer, gets arrested for attempted murder

UNION CITY, Ind. (WISH) — A Union City police officer narrowly avoid being shot by a man while trying to arrest him.

Michael Fisher, 45, was arrested for six felonies, including attempted murder and intimidation with a deadly weapon.

Dec. 22, the Union City Police Department in Randolph County received reports around 11 p.m. of gunfire on the 1100 block of State Road 28, north of Union City.

Officers found a woman who said she twice heard gunshots and screaming from across the bridge over Little Mississinewa River.

An officer approached the bridge and announced their presence, that’s when Fisher fired shots dangerously close to the officer. The officer wasn’t hit and did not return fire.

Police said that the officer was not able to find Fisher at first, but he was later arrested at the scene.

Fisher originally claimed to have been shot multiple times, but officers determined he was uninjured.

Police found a handgun on Fisher, with an empty magazine and a locked-back slide. A vehicle was in the river with Fisher’s dogs and multiple guns, including a long rifle, a short-barreled rifle, and ammunition.

A nearby residence was hit by gunfire, bullets ending up in the bedroom. Police said the bullet was consistent with the 9mm handgun found on Fisher.

Handgun found on Fisher (Provided photo/Union City Police Department)