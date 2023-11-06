US Justice Department plans 3-day violent crime reduction summit in Indianapolis

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco gives remarks at a news conference on Jan. 18, 2023, at the U.S. Justice Department Building in Washington, D.C (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Department of Justice will convene a three-day violent crime reduction summit during December in Indianapolis.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco and Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta have said the event will bring together 1,500 local and federal partners from Dec. 11-13.

The partners will include representatives from more than 50 National Public Safety Partnership communities and from Project Safe Neighborhoods. The neighborhoods’ program is touted as bringing “together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, community-based partners, and other stakeholders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.”

No additional details were provided in a Friday news release that also announced $334 million for what was called “critical grant funding to law enforcement agencies and stakeholders” from the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services.

Monaco said last week that recent FBI statistics for 2021-2022 show murder and manslaughter decreased by 6.4% and rape decreased nearly 8% nationwide.

“And all the indications are that this downward trend in violent crime has continued into 2023,” the U.S. deputy attorney general said, “But we absolutely recognize that violent crime continues to threaten too many American communities.”