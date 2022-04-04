Crime Watch 8

USPS offering $50,000 reward, searching for suspect involved in robbery

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward up to $50,000 to someone with information regarding a suspect involved in an armed robbery of a USPS letter carrier.

The robbery occurred Friday at 7:17 p.m. on the 1200 block of S. Reisner Street.

Police say the suspect is a black male in his late teens, 5-foot-8, and 150 pounds. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and dark pants at the time of the robbery.

It is believed that the suspect is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the suspect is advised to contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 and say “law enforcement”.