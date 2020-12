Vandals hit Nativity outside downtown Catholic Church

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis church is looking for answers after its Nativity scene was vandalized.

Police say the someone on Christmas Day vandalized the Nativity scene at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 126 W Georgia St., and spray-painted on the wall.

Authorities say the damage could total up to $1,500.

Anyone with information was asked to call police.