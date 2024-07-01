Video captures vandal striking mobile theater’s van

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Surveillance video captured a vandal rupturing the gas tank of a theater company’s vehicle causing $2,000 in damages.

It happened early in the morning of June 23 at the IndyFringe Theatre on St. Clair Street.

Max McCreary, director of audience engagement at IndyFringe, said the Fringe on Wheels vehicle is used to bring performances to the community, “which we use to collaborate with performers and bring artists into local neighborhoods, public schools libraries, wherever we need art to happen, that’s where we can go when we have our unit with us.”

IndyFringe, a nonprofit playhouse, features a variety of genres including opera, Motown, jazz, and stand-up comedy.

“We exist for everyone who is looking for a space to make what they want to make,” McCreary said.

McCreary said the van is critical to the organization’s signature event, the Indyfringe Festival on Aug. 15, which features 250 shows over 11 days.

“With our mobile unit in particular, most of these performers are local. They are our Hoosier artists who are doing everything in their power to share their work with other Hoosiers like us.”

That’s why McCreary said the person who did this deprived the community of a chance to enjoy the arts.

“When that particular decision is made, it’s not impacting just our organization, but the communities that we serve, our audience members who are looking forward to seeing us,” he said.

As of Monday afternoon, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said no suspect has been identified in the case.