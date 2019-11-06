Victim dies after Tuesday night shooting on north side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a Tuesday night shooting on the city’s north side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to Eskenazi Hospital on reports of two people shot Tuesday night just after 10:21 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were told a female had driven a male to the hospital. Both had been shot. The female was in stable condition but the male was listed in critical condition.

The male victim died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Detectives have learned the shooting happened in the 3000 block of Orchard Terrace. That’s between Ralston and Keystone avenues north of 30th Street.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

If you have any information you are asked to contact the IMPD Homicide Office or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.