Victim hospitalized after carjacking, shooting in Avon

by: Staff Reports

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a person was shot during a carjacking in Avon Wednesday.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Angelina Way just after 5:30 p.m.

Officers on the scene said a person was carjacked and shot in the area.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated. It is unclear what the victim’s condition is.

Authorities are searching for a silver 2018 Ford Mustang with a black convertible top with plate number K513506 or K482435.

If you see the vehicle you are urged to contact police.

