Victim in Indiana Convention Center stabbing remembered

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Wednesday identified the man killed at the Indiana Convention Center as 58-year-old Alan Gosnell.

Gosnell was working as a sound and lighting technician when he was stabbed and choked on the second floor of the convention center.

Mike Burman worked with Gosnell for several years at a company called Markey’s, which handles audio and visual equipment for events.

“He was a gentle giant,” Burman said. “Very calm, very soft spoken, would do anything for anybody.”

According to a probable cause document, Brian Fulton stabbed Gosnell and put something around his neck.

Andy Mallon, executive director of the Indiana Convention Center, told the Indianapolis City-County Council’s Municipal Corporations Committee that police and first responders tried to save Gosnell.

“It literally happened within minutes of the call,” Mallon said. They showed up and discovered Mr. Gosnell, and immediately applied CPR and brought his pulse back momentarily, and he ended up dying at the hospital.”

Mallon told the Committee that the Convention Center recently beefed up security by adding off-duty Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers and checkpoints for the public. He also said security is on patrol 24 hours per day.

But after this incident, Mallon told the Committee he will reevaluate security at the Convention Center.

The probable cause document said after the incident, Fulton told police, “Yeah, I killed him (Gosnell). I didn’t kill no one else, just him. He deserved it.”

Burman said Fulton had no right to take his friend’s life.

“From all reports I’ve seen, the gentleman has some mental issues, and I certainly emphasize with that, but this was a man that would give anyone anything and was working hard,” Burman said. “He was at his job, just doing it, providing for his family, then this senseless stuff happens.”

Fulton was taken to the Marion County Jail.