23-year-old ID’d as body found in Morgan County ditch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities on Thursday said they have identified the body that a homeowner walking her dog found Friday in a ditch just south of the Indianapolis border in northern Morgan County.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, the body was identified as Alexander Dashiell Jackson, 23, of Indianapolis. The case is being called a homicide.

Morgan County sheriff’s deputies were sent at 3:45 p.m. Friday to the 11000 block of Mann Road. That’s between West Ralston Road in Indianapolis and East Landersdale Road in Morgan County.

The badly decomposed body was on the east side of Mann Road in a wooded area.

A preliminary investigation listed the cause of death as a gunshot.

Authorities want to speak with people who had contact with Jackson. They can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or the Morgan County 911 Dispatch at 765-342-5544.