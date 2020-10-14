Victim in September shooting dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One person has passed away after a September shooting on the city’s near northeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, officers responded to the 1700 block of East 34th Street for a report of two people shot.

IMPD said that after arriving on the scene, two people who had been shot were located inside a vehicle.

Both were transported to the hospital – one in critical condition, the other in stable condition.

Police said the individual in critical condition passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

No victim or suspect details have been released.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.