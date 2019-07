CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police are investigating after a person was shot Sunday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened in the 300 block of East 106th Street just after 7 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, one victim was treated and released.

“There is no concern for safety as it is believed to be an isolated incident,” the department said online.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.