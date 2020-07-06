Victim’s attorney: Charges expected in Lake Monroe altercation

MONROE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is investigating an incident that occurred on Lake Monroe on July 4.

In a viral Facebook post, Vauhxx Booker, a member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission, says he was attending a lunar eclipse viewing party at Lake Monroe.

I don’t want to recount this, but I was almost the victim of an attempted lynching. I don’t want this to have happened… Posted by Vauhxx Rush Booker on Sunday, July 5, 2020

Booker says a dispute over crossing private property occurred, then he learned that the event organizer was not the property owner.

He says an attempt to smooth things over led to people following him down a trail, then jumping him from behind.

He says five people overwhelmed him and that he was pinned against a tree, with someone saying “get a noose,” according to Booker. Booker says someone yelled “white power.”

Video of a physical altercation and argument was included in Booker’s post.

No one was arrested at the time, according to Booker.

News 8 first reached out to DNR for a comment on Sunday evening, receiving this statement:

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Law Enforcement Division can confirm our officers responded to this call for service. The incident is under investigation and the final report will be forwarded to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Officer upon completion.

News 8 has filed a request for public record with DNR, requesting all written police reports and any other documentation regarding the incident.

News 8’s Sierra Hignite will be interviewing Booker on Monday afternoon. Hignite has also spoken to Booker’s attorney, who believes charges will be filed.

News 8 has reached out to the Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office but has not heard back.

Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton and Bloomington City Clerk Nicole Bolden issued a joint statement, which also referenced an alleged racial profiling incident over the same weekend: