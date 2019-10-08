Victims of double shooting at south side apartments ID’d

Police investigated a double shooting that killed one person in the 7300 block of Orinoco Avenue on Oct. 7, 2019. (WISH Photo/Julia Deng)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been identified as the victims in a double fatal shooting Monday afternoon at an apartment complex on the city’s south side.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the victims as Gary Miller II, 24, and Lamont Day Jr., 22.

Officers were dispatched around 4:20 p.m. to the Southport Crossing apartments, near East Street and Southport Road.

One victim was found dead in a car parked on the east side of the apartment complex, off Creekbrook Drive, police said.

The second victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition. Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, IMPD said the second victim in the shooting had died.

Police believe Monday’s shooting was an “isolated incident,” according to IMPD Sgt. Grace Sibley.

No additional information about the circumstances of the shooting or a possible suspect had been released on Tuesday.

In June 2017, a 34-year-old woman was shot and killed at the Southport Crossing apartments.

In May 2017, a group of fishermen found the body of a 31-year-old man who had been shot to death in the woods behind the complex.