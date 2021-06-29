Crime Watch 8

Video captures gunshots, chaotic scene during downtown shootout

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis metropolitan police are investigating an early Sunday morning shootout that forced hundreds of people to run and take cover. News 8 talked to people who were out at the bars when they heard gunshots.

Video shows people running, screaming and lying on the ground for safety.

Lindsey Walker was inside Tiki Bob’s with a group of friends when she said, everyone dropped to the ground.

“People started getting up and moving to the back of the bar so we kind of just followed the crowd back there and we were back there for five to 10 minutes I would say and that’s when security got involved and we were told the city was on lockdown and we had to get out within 20 minutes,” said Walker.

That part of the night was confusing to Keagan Mullin who was also out with friends during the shooting.

“I thought it was a bit strange that they kind of just threw us out there when they didn’t, I guess potentially, know what was going on either.”

Mullin said because everyone else was trying to get home as well, his group was stuck waiting on the streets for a while.

“Some people I’m sure ubered there as we did and I’m sure didn’t have a ride immediately and weren’t able to stay safe potentially,” said Mullin.

Police said once they got to the scene, the shooting had stopped and at that point, they felt the safest option was to send everyone home as quickly as possible. They don’t have an exact number of how many shots were fired but say multiple shell casings were found.

“We were on the streets for like 10 minutes, and it was just like four 21-year-old girls, so it was just scary because we had no idea what was going on, there wasn’t great communication,” Mullin said.

“There was at one point that they said if you were still here within 20 minutes, they were going to arrest everyone in the location,” Mullin said.

Police said their investigation is ongoing, so far they have not found the shooter or shooters and so far they have no suspects. They also don’t know the details that led up to the situation.