Crime Watch 8

Video of campus arrest sparks outrage; Purdue police get death threats

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Video of the arrest of a Purdue University student on Friday has sparked outrage on campus, and the police say they’re getting death threats.

Questions surround the Purdue University Police Department officer’s use of force.

A video recorded Friday shows Officer John Selke lying on top of Adonis Tuggle, a junior at the university. Tuggle is pinned down in the snow attempting to get up in the video. At the same time, the officer’s forearm is over his face and neck. At one point, a woman holding the camera is heard yelling she is the girlfriend of Tuggle.

The social media post does not address what happened leading up to the video clip. However, Purdue Police Chief John Cox said in a statement Wednesday, the officer responded to a call of a woman held against her will near Horticulture Drive and Harrison Street.

The department has launched an internal investigation that includes video from the officer’s body-worn camera. The video has not been shared publicly. Purdue police say the bodycam video will be made available once the review is complete. However, Tuggle is demanding the immediate release of the bodycam footage, and so are other students.

“Hopefully, everybody can see the body camera footage as soon as possible,” said Shreas Khot, a Purdue student.

Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the Indiana State Police would review Tuggle’s accusations about the officer using excessive force.

“That’s something that needs to be addressed, and we need to talk about,” said student Alaska Reed.

Purdue’s Black Student Union hosted a town hall event at the university’s Black Culture Center Friday night concerning what happened in the video.

Purdue Police Chief John Cox said Thursday night in a statement that the officer is on leave until further notice, the first of any action announced by the department against the officer.

“Cox initiated the leave of absence after the officer and department received death threats,” the university said in a news release. “PUPD is investigating the threats.”

Statement

“‘There are no subjects Purdue takes more seriously than campus safety, student well-being, and proper police conduct. On Friday evening, Feb. 4, police received a bystander report of a suspected assault in a woman, prompting an officer’s urgent response. “Immediately upon learning of the use of force during our police officer’s response, we ordered an investigation, including not only the required review of the officer’s actions as is standard procedure under Purdue University Police policies, but also witness interviews and a release of all video evidence, including body-worn and in-car camera footage. “The inquiry into the police officer’s handling of the situation will be swift and thorough. As an additional step, following the internal review, the Indiana State Police will immediately commence an independent review of the PUPD investigation and video evidence. Should there be a finding of misconduct by the officer, appropriate action will be taken promptly. “In the spirit of transparency, once the Purdue Police and Indiana State Police reviews are complete, all findings and evidence, including all video evidence from body-worn cameras, in-car camera footage, dispatch calls and witness interviews, will be made available. “We ask for your patience as the investigation moves forward and again, will communicate findings as soon as they are available.’ “Note: As part of Purdue’s campus response, the Office of the Dean of Students, Office of Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging, and Office of Counseling and Psychological Services are providing resources and support for students who were involved or affected.“ Mitchell E. Daniels Jr., president, Purdue University, on afternoon of Feb. 10, 2022