Crime Watch 8

Video released in May shooting that injured 5, including IMPD officer, suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — New video evidence released Monday by IMPD shows in detail what happened during a May chase and shooting that left five people injured, including a police officer and a suspect.

Keith Allender Jr., 21, is charged with 23 felony counts following the May 29 incident that included a shooting, a police chase and another shootout with IMPD officers. Those charges include aggravated battery, criminal recklessness, resisting law enforcement and four counts of attempted murder.

It started on the 6400 block of Kentstone Drive, just west of the intersection of 62nd Street and Michigan Road, when investigators say Allender approached his neighbor while he was doing yard work and offered him money. Allender was armed.

Surveillance video from a neighbor’s home shows Allender walk off as the neighbor’s mother pulls in to drop off his children, ages 3 and 6.

The 6-year-old goes inside the home. That’s when Allender walks back toward the man’s house and starts shooting at him and his mother, who is still in the car with the 3-year-old. Another neighbor’s surveillance video picks up the loud booms of the shooting, which neighbors described as sounding like “fireworks.”

Before the suspect approached him and his mother with a gun, the man tells News 8 exclusively that he had never spoken to Allender before. He thought Allender had moved in with a family member a few months before the shooting, but the two had never spoken to each other.

The victim tells News 8 that he and his mother were hit multiple times. The 3-year-old was not hurt, but bullets did enter the home, passing through a wall and just barely missing the 6-year-old inside, according to the victim.

Moments before the shooting, the victim said Allender accused him of knowing something about Allender’s mother’s death. The man said he didn’t and that as far as knew, Allender’s mother was alive.

Allender started yelling as he went back to his driveway and got into his green sport-utility vehicle. Investigators say Allender hit another woman with his vehicle on purpose as he drove off. They say she was trying to help the man and his mother after they had been shot.

Then, investigators say, Allender drove down West 62nd Stree,t where he shot out of his car multiple times and hit at least three vehicles.

Surveillance video picks him back up at 62nd Street and Michigan Road, where he encountered the first officer. According to IMPD, he shot at the officer’s vehicle multiple times, hitting her car.

Dashcam video shows another officer approach Allender’s vehicle from behind. Allender also fires shots at that officer. The officer demands Allender to stop his car and put his hands out his window, video shows.

Allender then led police on a chase down Michigan Road, where he turned into a business parking lot on 30th Street, got out of his car and initiated shots at officers. Multiple officers fired back.

One officer was hit multiple times by Allender’s bullets. One of the bullets hit her in the middle of her chest, stopped by her Kevlar vest.

Two guns were recovered from his vehicle.

The officer was taken to the hospital in good condition. Allender was hit multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The incident is being investigated by IMPD’s Critical Response Team. A separate and independent investigation will be conducted by IMPD’s Internal Affairs Unit.

Allender’s initial hearing is set for July 27.