Video shows moment of crash that injured 8

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A security camera video from a nearby tire shop shows the crash on Tuesday that injured 8 people, including 6 children.

In the security camera video, obtained by News 8, a Dodge SRT Hellcat is seen traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on State Avenue through a red light and striking a Ford Explorer SUV traveling east on New York Street.

Medics and IMPD officers were sent shortly before 3:35 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of East New York Street and North State Avenue. That’s in an area with businesses and homes about three-quarters of a mile east of I-70/I-65.

Officer Amanda Hibschman with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a notification to the news media at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, “The individual believed to be deceased was transported to the hospital and due to the incredible life-saving efforts of the first responders at the scene and the medical personnel at the hospital, this individual has been revived and is currently in critical condition.”

An IMPD report shows Tramayne Duron Harris, 27, of Indianapolis, was preliminarily charged with three counts of DWI; two counts of reckless driving; and one count of criminal recklessness-aggressive driving.

Jehan Harden was at a tire shop across the street from where the accident happened. “All of a sudden we just see a Hellcat come flying, and then we see the truck creep out trying to come across the intersection and he smokes ’em.”

Six children, all riding in the SUV, were among the eight injured.

The woman driving the SUV was stable when taken to Eskenazi Hospital, the fire department said. Also, the man driving the car was stable when taken to Methodist Hospital.

An IMPD report said the woman was 34, from Indianapolis. Children in the SUV were ages 2, 4, 8, 10, 12 and 14.

The intersection was closed for about four hours after the crash.