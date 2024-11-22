Video shows moment robbery suspect runs across porch during police chase

One suspect at large after robbing truck at bank ATM – News 8 at 6

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Irvington home’s surveillance video shows the moment a truck robbery suspect ran across their porch before police catch him.

Just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were sent to a Chase Bank in the 8800 block of Southeastern Avenue on a report of a robbery of a person.

Upon arrival, they learned a Brinks Security Company employee was robbed on-duty.

“The two suspects fled in a vehicle with a third suspect, ultimately leading to a short vehicle pursuit with the suspects crashing a vehicle in the area of South Arlington Avenue and Julian Avenue,” IMPD said in a release.

A 911 caller nearby saw the suspects flee in stolen getaway cars.

911 caller sees suspects flee in stolen cars. (Provided Photo)

Following the crash, the three suspects got out of the car and sprinted off toward Jeff Hutsell’s Irvington home.

Hutsell saw the man run up to his porch, and begin to run across it, dropping a key that was later used as evidence.

Another neighbor’s video shows the map scaling porch fences and leaving a trail of footprints in the snow behind him.

This video shows the man hopping onto another neighbor’s porch, scaling the fence and leaving a trail of footprints in the snow behind him. The two other men ran ahead while he turned the corner of another house.

“I thought he was maybe trying to rob yards at the time,” Hutsell said. “I had no idea that they were who they were.”

Police, with the help of several agencies, arrested two suspects and one person is left at large.

“There’s one person that remains outstanding that we continue to look for,” IMPD Officer Tommy Thompson said.

Police do not know what led up to the robbery, but say only the driver’s personal belongings were taken and later recovered. The driver is safe and was not hospitalized.

Schools in the area were on a brief lockdown but resumed normal activities shortly after.

Anyone with information or who sees suspicious activity should call 911.